Solai is a name that still evokes grief in Kenya. In May 2018, nearly fifty people – many of them schoolchildren, women and the elderly – lost their lives when a privately-owned dam burst after heavy rains.

The flooding tore through communities about 190 kilometres from Nairobi, displacing hundreds of families.

A Senate investigation concluded that the tragedy was not simply the result of natural causes.

The structure was an unlicensed earth dam sitting 1,694 metres above sea level, built from porous materials. Its 30-metre mud wall held roughly 300,000 cubic metres of water with no proper spillway. A disaster waiting to happen, the report said.

The probe also revealed that the victims had been pressured into signing documents that absolved the owner of liability in exchange for what was presented as "consolation money".

The warnings had been sounded long before. On November 12, 1980, former MP Koigi wa Wamwere had told the National Assembly that rivers were being blocked, damaging Solai's fragile ecology.

A parliamentary committee proposed legal measures to restore the area and protect residents' livelihoods.

Unresolved issue

Nearly nine years on, Solai is once again drawing national attention, this time over a 500-acre agricultural and real estate development led by Israeli investor Erez Rivkin.

The Great Rift Valley Retreat combines commercial farming with residential plots, solar-powered infrastructure and plans for a mall, medical facilities, a school, infinity pools and hospitality services.

Plot prices start at 1.9 million Kenyan shillings (US $14,775), with the project marketed to both local and diaspora investors through herb cultivation, rental income and holiday accommodation.

Rivkin recently described Solai as "a dreamland" where Israelis would like to integrate with Kenyans, particularly young people.

''It's not just a view of Lake Solai and some quiet," he said. "So, we will create a community of Israelis and Kenyans."

His talk of integration, community and the prospect of Israeli teenagers growing alongside Kenyan adolescents provoked an immediate backlash.

Lynn Ngugi, a Kenyan influencer, captures the popular mood. ''What I find absurd is people trying to acquire large tracts of land here and then saying it's because Israeli teenagers can then 'integrate' with Kenyan teenagers. Integrate how exactly?" she wonders.