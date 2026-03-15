Four brothers were killed when cross-border gunfire from Afghanistan struck a home in northwestern Pakistan, Pakistani officials said on Sunday, the latest sign of rapidly escalating tensions along the volatile frontier.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Ataullah Tarar said the attack hit a house in the Salarzai area of Bajaur District, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghan border.

The victims were all brothers, Tarar said, adding that a five-year-old child was seriously injured when the house was struck during the firing.

He announced the incident in a post on X. Authorities in Kabul did not immediately comment on the allegation.

The deaths came hours after Islamabad said it carried out overnight strikes inside Afghanistan targeting what it described as militant infrastructure.

Pakistani officials said the operation destroyed a technical support facility and equipment depot in Kandahar, as well as a tunnel allegedly used by the Afghan Taliban and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

They also said a militant “jump-off point” at the Badini post in Afghanistan had been hit.

Related TRT World - Pakistan strikes Kandahar as cross-border conflict with Afghanistan escalates

Conflicting claims over retaliation

Afghan authorities disputed Pakistan’s account of the strikes.