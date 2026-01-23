The United Nations Human Rights Council has passed a motion extending an independent probe into human rights abuses in Iran and calling for an urgent inquiry into the violent crackdown by authorities on protesters.

Cuba, Pakistan, Egypt and China voiced opposition to the proposal and prompted a vote on Friday. Twenty-five states voted in favour, seven voted against, and 14 abstained.

Ahead of the vote, the UN rights chief urged Iran to end its "brutal repression" of protests.

Rights groups say thousands of people, including bystanders, were killed during the unrest, which they describe as the biggest crackdown since the 1979 revolution.



"I call on the Iranian authorities to reconsider, to pull back, and to end their brutal repression," High Commissioner Volker Turk told the council meeting in Geneva, voicing concerns for those detained in mass arrests.