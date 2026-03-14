Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar unveiled its latest kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle, the K2, on Saturday in a dramatic video set to Dmitri Shostakovich’s Waltz No. 2.
Featuring advanced artificial intelligence-based flight and targeting systems, the K2 is capable of autonomous swarm operations, using AI vision for navigation, targeting, and engagement.
The UAV boasts a range of over 2,000 km (1,240 miles), carries a 200-kg (440-pound) warhead, and has a maximum takeoff weight of 800 kg. Designed for multiple deployments, it can take off from short or unprepared runways.
Baykar, a leading Turkish drone manufacturer, has exported its UAVs worldwide. Its current lineup includes the tactical Bayraktar TB2, the high-altitude Bayraktar Akinci, the ship-capable Bayraktar TB3, and the jet-powered Bayraktar Kizilelma.
The promotional video showcases the K2 taking off, flying in formation, and performing synchronized maneuvers—all choreographed to the hauntingly nostalgic Waltz No. 2, a piece known for combining cheerful cabaret vibes with dark, dramatic undertones.