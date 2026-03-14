TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye unveils AI-powered kamikaze drone with 2,000 km range
Baykar’s new K2 UAV can fly autonomously in swarms, carry a 200-kg warhead, and operate from short or unprepared strips.
Türkiye unveils AI-powered kamikaze drone with 2,000 km range
Screenshot from Baykar’s K2 drone reveal. / Others
7 hours ago

Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar unveiled its latest kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle, the K2, on Saturday in a dramatic video set to Dmitri Shostakovich’s Waltz No. 2.

Featuring advanced artificial intelligence-based flight and targeting systems, the K2 is capable of autonomous swarm operations, using AI vision for navigation, targeting, and engagement.

The UAV boasts a range of over 2,000 km (1,240 miles), carries a 200-kg (440-pound) warhead, and has a maximum takeoff weight of 800 kg. Designed for multiple deployments, it can take off from short or unprepared runways.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's Baykar, Italy's Leonardo aim to produce European-made drones

Baykar, a leading Turkish drone manufacturer, has exported its UAVs worldwide. Its current lineup includes the tactical Bayraktar TB2, the high-altitude Bayraktar Akinci, the ship-capable Bayraktar TB3, and the jet-powered Bayraktar Kizilelma.

The promotional video showcases the K2 taking off, flying in formation, and performing synchronized maneuvers—all choreographed to the hauntingly nostalgic Waltz No. 2, a piece known for combining cheerful cabaret vibes with dark, dramatic undertones.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye's Baykar, Italy's Leonardo aim to produce European-made drones
Sri Lanka begins returning remains of 84 Iranian sailors killed in US strike
Toxic plume from Iran oil fires drifts towards Central and South Asia
US intervenes to support Israel in Gaza genocide case at UN court
US easing Russian oil sanctions 'does not help peace': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
UN chief calls on Israel, Hezbollah to stop war, backs Lebanon's monopoly on force
Germany, Norway rule out naval escort missions in Strait of Hormuz
Essential for BRICS to support regional, global security: Iran's top diplomat
Türkiye says NATO neutralised ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace
Turkish-owned ship allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz, minister says
Türkiye steps up diplomacy to contain US-Israeli war on Iran, urges return to talks
Airlines may need to suspend flights if fuel prices keep rising, Malaysia warns
PM Sharif pledges Pakistan's 'full support' to Saudi Arabia
Serbia preparing for possible attack by Croatia–Albania–Kosovo alliance, president says
Russia says global energy market needs its oil, piling pressure on US to lift sanctions