Türkiye will continue assessing joint steps with Malaysia in the defence industry under a “win-win” framework, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as the two countries seek to broaden cooperation across strategic, economic, and diplomatic fields.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday, Erdogan said the first high-level cooperation meeting —agreed during his visit to Kuala Lumpur last year— was held earlier in the day, marking a concrete step toward closer bilateral coordination.

Erdogan also encouraged Malaysia to expand its investments in Türkiye, pointing to growing opportunities in defence, infrastructure, and advanced industries.

Erdogan is a “courageous leader”

For his part, Anwar praised Türkiye’s technological capabilities, lauding “the capacity of the Turkish people and industry in science and technology,” and said Malaysia views Türkiye as a valuable partner in innovation-driven growth.

Anwar also thanked Erdogan for what he described as his “courageous leadership not only for Türkiye but for the world at large, particularly for the Muslim world,” signalling strong political alignment between the two leaders.