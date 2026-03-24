Indonesia's Defence Ministry and the military have introduced a policy allowing one day of remote work per week as part of the government's efforts to reduce fuel consumption amid global energy shortages caused by an escalating Middle East crisis, state media reported on Tuesday.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Rico Ricardo Sirait said that the policy aligns with President Prabowo Subianto’s directive to strengthen national efficiency, particularly in managing strategic resources, according to Antara news agency.

The policy includes several key components, such as adjustments to work schedules, with certain functions shifting from a five-day to a four-day in-office workweek.

The arrangement follows presidential approval for a weekly work-from-home scheme aimed at reducing fuel consumption after the Eid holiday.

Separately, Hong Kong has raised the travel alert for Iran and Israel to black — the highest level signifying a “severe threat,” amid the raging conflict.