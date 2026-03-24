WORLD
2 min read
Indonesia's military switches to one-day remote work to cut fuel use amid Middle East energy shock
Hong Kong raises travel alert for Iran and Israel to the highest level, as Cathay Pacific cancels flights to and from Dubai until May 31.
Indonesia's military switches to one-day remote work to cut fuel use amid Middle East energy shock
Kopassus troops march during a rehearsal for the Indonesian Armed Forces’ 80th anniversary at Monas, Jakarta, on October 2, 2025. / Reuters
March 24, 2026

Indonesia's Defence Ministry and the military have introduced a policy allowing one day of remote work per week as part of the government's efforts to reduce fuel consumption amid global energy shortages caused by an escalating Middle East crisis, state media reported on Tuesday.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Rico Ricardo Sirait said that the policy aligns with President Prabowo Subianto’s directive to strengthen national efficiency, particularly in managing strategic resources, according to Antara news agency.

The policy includes several key components, such as adjustments to work schedules, with certain functions shifting from a five-day to a four-day in-office workweek.

The arrangement follows presidential approval for a weekly work-from-home scheme aimed at reducing fuel consumption after the Eid holiday.

Separately, Hong Kong has raised the travel alert for Iran and Israel to black — the highest level signifying a “severe threat,” amid the raging conflict.

RECOMMENDED

The government has also issued amber alerts for other Middle Eastern countries: Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

RelatedTRT World - Oil execs warn of long-term damage from Iran war as US downplays crisis

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific flag carrier said flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled until and including May 31, 2026, according to a statement.

Regional escalation in the Middle East has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Tehran has also taken control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transportation route through which most energy supplies reach most Asian countries.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Conservatives converge for CPAC with American right openly split over US-Israel war on Iran
Deadly ferry boarding mishap in Bangladesh leaves 24 dead after bus plunges into river
Hungary to phase out gas deliveries to Ukraine amid pipeline dispute
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount
Iran expands missile barrage across region despite Trump's push for talks