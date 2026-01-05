Yemen's interior minister has warned military and security officials in the temporary capital Aden not to distribute weapons without official authorisation.

Ibrahim Haydan issued a written notice on Sunday, urging full compliance with an order from Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi, which bans the transfer of weapons from Aden to other provinces without state approval, according to a statement posted on the Interior Ministry's website.

Haydan stressed that arms must remain under the control of official institutions, warning against their unauthorised transport, distribution or sale.

He said any movement, storage or distribution of arms outside official channels posed a threat to security, stability and social peace and undermined national efforts to uphold public order and the rule of law.

Military and security units were instructed to identify and hand over any weapons falling under this scope to official institutions immediately.