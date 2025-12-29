US President Donald Trump has said that he is "very seriously" considering the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye.

"We're thinking about it very seriously," Trump responded on Monday when asked if the US would approve the sale.

Trump made the comments during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who adamantly opposes the move.

Earlier this month, US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said Washington is engaged in "ongoing discussions" with Ankara over its bid to rejoin the F-35 fighter jet programme, expressing hope for a "breakthrough" in the coming months.

Barrack said the "positive relationship" between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has created "a new atmosphere of cooperation," leading to the "most fruitful conversations we have had on this topic in nearly a decade."