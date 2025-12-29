US
Trump 'very seriously' considering sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye despite Israeli opposition
Trump made the remarks during Netanyahu's visit, who openly opposes the move.
"We're thinking about it very seriously," Trump says. (FILE) / Reuters
December 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that he is "very seriously" considering the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye.

"We're thinking about it very seriously," Trump responded on Monday when asked if the US would approve the sale.

Trump made the comments during a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who adamantly opposes the move.

Earlier this month, US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said Washington is engaged in "ongoing discussions" with Ankara over its bid to rejoin the F-35 fighter jet programme, expressing hope for a "breakthrough" in the coming months.

Barrack said the "positive relationship" between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has created "a new atmosphere of cooperation," leading to the "most fruitful conversations we have had on this topic in nearly a decade."

"Our hope is that these talks will yield a breakthrough in the coming months that meets both the security requirements of the United States and Türkiye," he added.

Signs of progress

The US suspended Türkiye from the F-35 fighter jet programme in 2019 after objecting to its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system.

Türkiye has previously called its exclusion from the programme unjust and expressed hope that the issue could be resolved during Trump's second term.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also signalled progress, saying earlier this month that Ankara is close to resolving its dispute with Washington over the CAATSA sanctions, adding: "I believe we'll soon find a way to remove that obstacle."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
