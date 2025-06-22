ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Iran condemns US strike on nuclear sites as grave violation of international law
Iran accuses the US of breaching the UN charter with its recent attack on nuclear sites used for peaceful purposes.
Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi warns of lasting consequences. / AP
June 22, 2025

Iran has condemned a US attack on its nuclear sites, calling it a grave violation of international law.

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a stern statement on Sunday, denouncing the strike as “outrageous” with “everlasting consequences.”

He accused the United States, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, of breaching the UN Charter and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour,” Araghchi said in his statement.

The attack, carried out early on Sunday morning, targeted facilities Tehran insists are used for peaceful nuclear purposes.

Araghchi stressed Iran’s right to respond under the UN Charter, which permits legitimate self-defence against armed aggression.

“Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people,” the foreign minister warned.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have sharply escalated following the strike, drawing international concern over potential regional instability.

US involvement

US President Donald Trump has claimed that American forces successfully conducted strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, raising concerns about a broader regional conflict.

Trump said a "full payload of" bombs was dropped on the "primary" Iranian nuclear site at Fordow, and that additional strikes were carried out on the facilities at Natanz and Esfahan.

All American warplanes left Iranian airspace, he claimed.

Trump also threatened Iran should it choose to retaliate.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
