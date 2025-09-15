Tesla shares have jumped more than 8% after a regulatory filing showed that CEO Elon Musk had purchased nearly $1 billion worth of the electric-vehicle maker's stock.

The stock purchase reinforces Musk's push for greater control over Tesla, which is racing to meet its ambitious targets on robotaxis, artificial intelligence and robotics as it looks to pivot from an EV maker to a tech leader.

Musk holds a roughly 13% stake, according to LSEG data. Musk disclosed buying 2.57 million shares in open-market transactions, paying between $372.37 and $396.54 per share, according to the filing.

The purchase came the same month Tesla unveiled a proposed compensation package for Musk that could top $1 trillion if he delivers on his vision for stratospheric growth from new technologies.

Tesla chair and close Musk associate Robyn Denholm has made several business media appearances in recent days, defending the pay package.

Billion-dollar share plan



"He is a generational leader," Denholm said Friday on Bloomberg TV.

"There aren't any other people out there like Elon who can actually lead the company over the next decade or so."