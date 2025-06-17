ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Israel strikes Imam Hussein University in Tehran
Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched air strikes on multiple sites across Iran.
Israel strikes Imam Hussein University in Tehran
Following the attack, smoke was seen rising from the area. / AA
June 17, 2025

Israel has launched a strike on Imam Hussein University in Iran’s capital Tehran, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The university is affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Following the attack on Wednesday, smoke was seen rising from the area.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched air strikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

RECOMMENDED

Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded in the Israeli assault.

However, a human rights group said on Wednesday that Israeli strikes have killed at least 585 people across Iran and wounded 1,326 others.

The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists said it had identified 239 of the dead as civilians and 126 as security personnel.

RelatedTRT Global - Iranian missiles damage building, cause fires in Israel

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group