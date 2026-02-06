Canada and France have opened new consulates in Greenland, a move widely seen as a show of support for the Danish autonomous territory amid renewed US pressure over the Arctic island's future.

The consulates were inaugurated on Friday in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, as both countries voiced backing for Greenland's local government and its ties with Denmark.

Canada and France, both vocal opponents of US claims to Greenland, formally opened their diplomatic missions during ceremonies attended by local officials.

"This is a very important day for us as a country, because we're opening our consulate here in Nuuk, Greenland," Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said at the inauguration, before raising the Canadian flag to applause from a delegation of Inuit representatives.

The decision comes against the backdrop of renewed US assertions over Greenland.

Since returning to the White House last year, President Donald Trump has argued that Washington needs control of the strategic, mineral-rich Arctic island for security reasons.