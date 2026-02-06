POLITICS
Canada, France open consulates in Greenland in challenge to US' Arctic ambitions
Ottawa and Paris open consulates in Nuuk to support local government amid Trump's territorial claims on mineral-rich Arctic island.
Canada, France open consulates in Greenland in challenge to US' Arctic ambitions
February 6, 2026

Canada and France have opened new consulates in Greenland, a move widely seen as a show of support for the Danish autonomous territory amid renewed US pressure over the Arctic island's future.

The consulates were inaugurated on Friday in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, as both countries voiced backing for Greenland's local government and its ties with Denmark.

Canada and France, both vocal opponents of US claims to Greenland, formally opened their diplomatic missions during ceremonies attended by local officials.

"This is a very important day for us as a country, because we're opening our consulate here in Nuuk, Greenland," Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said at the inauguration, before raising the Canadian flag to applause from a delegation of Inuit representatives.

The decision comes against the backdrop of renewed US assertions over Greenland.

Since returning to the White House last year, President Donald Trump has argued that Washington needs control of the strategic, mineral-rich Arctic island for security reasons.

While Trump has since stepped back from explicit threats to seize Greenland, both Denmark and Greenland have insisted that sovereignty and territorial integrity remain a red line.

'Solidarity' with Greenlanders

French President Emmanuel Macron had announced plans to open a consulate during a visit to Nuuk in June, where he expressed Europe's "solidarity" with Greenland and criticised US ambitions.

France's newly appointed consul, Jean-Noel Poirier, said the priority would be listening to Greenlanders and reaffirming support alongside Denmark.

Canada had announced in late 2024 that it would open a consulate in Greenland as part of a broader effort to strengthen its Arctic strategy.

Monitors said the new diplomatic missions also reflect Greenland's growing autonomy and its long-standing aspirations to reduce dependence on Denmark by expanding international ties.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
