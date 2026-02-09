Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty in 2021 for her role in helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, circulated an email to approximately 42 contacts after the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York, imagining destruction of Arabs worldwide.

The content of the email was a fictional narrative set in the year 2032, depicting a world where "the Arabs" had been eradicated globally.

In this imagined future, a father tells his son about a historical event called "9/11.. The son asks what "Arabs" were, implying they no longer exist. The father explains that Arabs were a people who carried out the 9/11 attacks, after which the world united to eliminate them entirely.

In a newly released email, with no context attached to the document, Maxwell wrote to a contact, 'The Invisible Man', writing:

"It is the year 2032, and a father and his son walk the streets of lower Manhattan."

"Approaching the site where the (World Trade Centre) used to be in the end of the 20th century, the father sighs and comments, ‘to think that right here used to be the Twin Towers…'

"The son, not understanding, asks his father: 'What are the Twin Towers?'

"The father smiles and looks at the son, and explains, 'The Twin Towers were two huge buildings that used to be here until 2001, when the Arabs destroyed them'.

"The son looks up to his father, and asks, 'And what are the Arabs?'"

Reports suggest Maxwell sent the email to dozens of her contacts, including billionaire Thomas Pritzker among other elites in Epstein/Maxwell network.

Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 following a trial in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on five federal felony counts related to her role in recruiting, grooming, and facilitating the sexual abuse of minors in connection with Jewish American financier Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

She was acquitted on one count, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

Maxwell received a 20-year sentence in June 2022, upheld on appeal in 2024 by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Thus far, her appeals and motions to challenge the conviction have been unsuccessful.