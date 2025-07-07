The US remains in contact with Iran on a potential deal “both directly and indirectly”, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt has said.

When asked about US President Donald Trump’s shifting position on Iran negotiations on Monday, Leavitt told reporters: “When you all asked me about this several weeks ago, I said the President thought maybe an Iran deal was not necessary.”

Trump said on Sunday that the US is “working on a lot of things” with Israel, including “probably a permanent deal with Iran”.

This came in opposition to what he said earlier about a potential deal signing with Iran. “I don’t think it’s that necessary,” Trump said.

“Of course, the president is always interested in peace and diplomacy,” Leavitt said.