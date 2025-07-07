WORLD
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
US President Donald Trump is always interested in peace and diplomacy, says White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House. / AP
July 7, 2025

The US remains in contact with Iran on a potential deal “both directly and indirectly”, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt has said.

When asked about US President Donald Trump’s shifting position on Iran negotiations on Monday, Leavitt told reporters: “When you all asked me about this several weeks ago, I said the President thought maybe an Iran deal was not necessary.”

Trump said on Sunday that the US is “working on a lot of things” with Israel, including “probably a permanent deal with Iran”.

This came in opposition to what he said earlier about a potential deal signing with Iran. “I don’t think it’s that necessary,” Trump said.

“Of course, the president is always interested in peace and diplomacy,” Leavitt said.

“That remains true, and the administration continues to be in contact, both directly and indirectly, with the Iranians on a deal,” she added.

Nuclear discussions between Washington and Tehran ceased amid days of attacks between Israel and Iran, which ended after the US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Trump administration claimed Iran’s nuclear capacity was destroyed and the programme was set back years, following the bombing.

SOURCE:AA
