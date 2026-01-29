Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said the Middle East needs its own security arrangements built on mutual trust rather than deterrence, stressing lasting stability can only be achieved through inclusive regional cooperation without domination by any single power.



In an interview with Al Jazeera aired on Thursday, Fidan said that the main issue of cooperation in security among Gulf countries is “the lack of trust between states” in the region.

Drawing a parallel with the European Union, Fidan said regional countries could also come together responsibly.

“Look at how the European Union has managed to form itself from scratch to today.

Why not us?”



Responding to a question about a Saudi Arabia-Pakistan defence pact and Türkiye’s possible participation, Fidan said: "Any pact in the region should be more inclusive," adding that broader regional cooperation could follow if built on these principles.



“No domination, no Turkish domination, no Arab domination, no Farsi domination, no other domination,” Fidan said.

Syria ceasefire

On Syria, he said Türkiye is doing its best to facilitate the ceasefire process in Syria.

“The ceasefire is holding, and it is allowing American forces to transfer Daesh prisoners from Syria to Iraq. This is a significant development, and everybody should help.”



He added that Türkiye is doing its best to facilitate the process together with the US, stressing that coordination among relevant parties is crucial to prevent the collapse of the ceasefire.



Fidan said the understanding reached between the Syrian government and the YPG terror group is important in principle, noting that Türkiye supports agreements that contribute to stability, provided its national security concerns are respected.



“Whatever understanding the parties reach, we support it because as long as they agree on certain principles, it is worth supporting,” Fidan said.



He said that despite Ankara having its own concerns and red lines regarding Turkish national security interests, “when the Damascus government engages in an agreement with the YPG, these are usually observed.”



YPG terror group

Fidan said the YPG terror group is essentially an extension of the PKK in Syria, and that the terror organisation has four branches in four countries: Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Türkiye.



“In Syria, what we want is this: we value Syrian Kurds, and they should be treated fairly. But the PKK has recruited and mobilised many people and deployed them in Syria together with the YPG. These are non-Syrians whose sole objective is to hurt Turkish national security interests, and we want this to end,” Fidan stressed.



He said it is little known internationally that, beyond Kurdish PKK elements, Turkish leftist groups are also sheltered in YPG-controlled areas of Syria, with around 300 armed members “looking for opportunities to attack Turkish military and security forces.” Ankara, he added, knows who they are and wants this situation to end.



The rest should be dealt with under the principles of a sovereign and unitary state, the minister stressed.



“In any sovereign and unitary state, you would not want two armies. There has to be one single army under one authority,” Fidan said, noting that police forces and other matters can be arranged between Damascus and the YPG.

“We do not want to micromanage.”

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.



US and Syria