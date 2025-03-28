INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Ukraine receives new US mineral deal proposal: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian president says draft 'completely different' from earlier version.
00:00
Ukraine receives new US mineral deal proposal: Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy emphasized that the deal, which was formally submitted to his office, will be compared with earlier proposals the US shared with Deputy PM Yuliia Svyrydenko. / Reuters
March 28, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kiev has officially received a new draft agreement from the US on a critical minerals deal, saying it significantly differs from the proposed framework earlier, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Zelenskyy emphasised that the deal, which was formally submitted to his office, will be compared with earlier proposals shared with Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko in bilateral talks with US officials.

He firmly rejected the notion that US military assistance to Ukraine should be considered a loan.

“We are grateful for the support, but this is not a credit, and we will not allow it to be treated as such,” he said.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia, Ukraine blame each other for undermining Black Sea truce efforts

Zelenskyy also announced that Ukraine is preparing to host a high-level meeting with military representatives from countries ready to consider sending contingents to Ukraine.

France, the UK, and Ukraine have confirmed participation in the planned closed-format discussions.

He added that Kiev had reached agreements with several European partners to expand access to intelligence data, including satellite systems and technology, and to open up ammunition stockpiles to Ukrainian forces.

RECOMMENDED

Zelenskyy said fresh defence assistance packages would be announced at the next Ramstein-format meeting in April, a result of Ukraine’s coordination with allied leaders.

He said the US plans to consult with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and European countries on establishing international monitoring mechanisms in connection with the war.

He voiced scepticism about Saudi Arabia’s potential to oversee Ukraine’s energy infrastructure but suggested Türkiye could play a role in securing the Black Sea.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia may strike Ukraine's energy sites if truce violated: Kremlin

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces were actively reducing the buildup of Russian troops south of Russia’s Kursk region to prevent a possible offensive toward the Sumy region.

On possible negotiations with Moscow, he said Ukraine could consider dialogue with Russian representatives who offer a real plan to end the war — but ruled out any talks with President Vladimir Putin.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'