French railway unions launch nationwide strike, disrupting travel
The industrial action, which involves train drivers, conductors, and maintenance staff, is set to continue through Sunday, May 11.
The unions have called for the strike to address concerns over pay, working conditions, and staffing levels. / Photo: AP / AP
May 5, 2025

French railway unions initiated a nationwide strike, leading to disruptions across the country's rail network.

The industrial action, set to continue through Sunday, May 11, coincides with the VE Day public holiday on May 8, traditionally a peak travel period, the Ouest-France reported on Monday.

The strike, called by unions including CGT-Cheminots and SUD-Rail, involves train drivers, conductors, and maintenance staff.

While high-speed TGV services are expected to operate normally at the start of the week, regional and local lines are experiencing significant disruptions.

In the Ile-de-France region, RER and Transilien services are notably affected. RER B and C lines are operating with reduced frequency, and several Transilien lines, including N, U, and V, are facing severe disruptions.

Meanwhile, SNCF has assured passengers that efforts are being made to minimise the impact of the strike.

Christophe Fanichet, head of SNCF Voyageurs, stated that "most trains will run," and emphasised that the situation does not constitute a "black week" for travellers.

The unions have called for the strike to address concerns over pay, working conditions, and staffing levels.

Negotiations between union representatives and SNCF management are ongoing.

