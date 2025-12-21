US forces have boarded another Venezuelan oil tanker, bringing the total number of seized vessels to three since December 10, Bloomberg has reported.

The Bella 1 tanker, a Panamanian-flagged vessel sanctioned by the US, was en route to Venezuela to load oil when it was intercepted, the media outlet said on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Neither the US nor Venezuela has issued an official statement on the latest seizure.

The interdiction follows the boarding of the Centuries supertanker on Saturday and the Skipper on December 10.

Growing tension

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Caracas.