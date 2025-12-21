US forces have boarded another Venezuelan oil tanker, bringing the total number of seized vessels to three since December 10, Bloomberg has reported.
The Bella 1 tanker, a Panamanian-flagged vessel sanctioned by the US, was en route to Venezuela to load oil when it was intercepted, the media outlet said on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Neither the US nor Venezuela has issued an official statement on the latest seizure.
The interdiction follows the boarding of the Centuries supertanker on Saturday and the Skipper on December 10.
Growing tension
The development comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Caracas.
Trump declared a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela. Venezuela condemns US actions as "international piracy."
Washington said the measures are aimed at combating corruption and drug trafficking, while Venezuela accuses the US of using anti-narcotics efforts as a pretext to remove President Nicolas Maduro from power and gain control of the country’s vast oil resources.
Pressure has been building for months, with the Trump administration deploying a major naval presence in the region and carrying out strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats that have killed nearly 90 people.
Washington has accused Maduro of leading the alleged “Cartel of the Suns,” which it declared a “narco-terrorist” organisation last month, and has offered a $50 million reward for information leading to his capture. Trump has said Maduro’s “days are numbered” and has not ruled out a ground invasion.
Maduro, the political heir to late leftist leader Hugo Chavez, insists Washington is pursuing regime change and seeking control of Venezuela’s oil reserves.