Colombia's foreign minister announced on Tuesday that the country had sent a letter of protest to the US after President Donald Trump accused his counterpart of trafficking drugs.

Speaking at a news conference, Rosa Villavicencio said that she would have a meeting with US charge d'Affaires, John McNamara, to present a "(diplomatic) note, rejecting these insults, threats" against President Gustavo Petro.

Underlining that Petro is Colombia's democratically elected president, she stressed that "an offence against the president is an offence to our country and a disregard for all the democratic processes that we have carried out".

Villavicencio's remarks came after Trump issued a direct warning to Colombian President Petro, accusing him of being a drug trafficker.