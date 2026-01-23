WORLD
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
The elections for the country's House of Representatives are scheduled for February 8.
Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi raises her fist with her party members after dissolution of lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2026. / Reuters
January 23, 2026

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has dissolved the lower house of parliament, paving the way for a snap general election on February 8, Kyodo news agency reported.

Takaichi’s Cabinet approved the dissolution of the 465-seat House of Representatives on Friday.

A party or coalition needs at least 233 seats in the lower house of Japan’s bicameral parliament to elect a prime minister.​​​​​​​

While prime ministers have the authority to dissolve the lower house, this marks the first dissolution at the start of a regular session in 60 years.

With the dissolution, a short campaign period for the election has effectively begun.

Takaichi has justified the decision by stating the need to seek a direct public mandate for her premiership, which began in October 2025, and for the new ruling coalition formed that same month.

The coalition, formed by the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party, holds a slim majority in the lower house and remains a minority in the House of Councillors.

However, her decision to set the polls just 16 days after the lower house’s dissolution has been criticised for leaving voters little time to assess competing policy proposals.

Opposition parties also criticised her for calling an election before parliament’s enactment of an initial budget for fiscal 2026, accusing her of putting politics first.

The previous lower house election was held in October 2024.

