Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has dissolved the lower house of parliament, paving the way for a snap general election on February 8, Kyodo news agency reported.

Takaichi’s Cabinet approved the dissolution of the 465-seat House of Representatives on Friday.

A party or coalition needs at least 233 seats in the lower house of Japan’s bicameral parliament to elect a prime minister.​​​​​​​

While prime ministers have the authority to dissolve the lower house, this marks the first dissolution at the start of a regular session in 60 years.

With the dissolution, a short campaign period for the election has effectively begun.