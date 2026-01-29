Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called on Latin American countries to unite, criticising US military intervention in Venezuela.

Petro made the remarks on Wednesday at the opening of the Latin America and the Caribbean International Economic Forum, organised by the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) in Panama.

Without naming the US, Petro referred to the US attack early this month on Venezuela, saying: “We do not want Caracas or any country in the Americas to be targeted with missiles, neither from the north nor from the south.

"Our peoples have shaped history in such a way that we should begin to see ourselves as a Latin American and Caribbean civilisation, diverse, extremely different, yet interconnected."