Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday removed his powerful chief of staff and top negotiator, Andriy Yermak, after detectives raided his house as part of a sweeping corruption probe.

Yermak's removal deals a serious blow to Zelenskyy, who is facing a mounting Russian offensive in the east just as the United States, a crucial ally, tabled a surprise plan to end the war that heavily favoured Moscow.

He has been accused of involvement in a $100-million kickback scheme in the strategic energy sector, uncovered by investigators earlier this month.

The case triggered widespread public anger at a time when Russia is hammering Ukraine's power grid, causing blackouts and threatening winter heating outages.

In the face of the scandal, Zelenskyy sought to rally the population on Friday.

"If we lose our unity, we risk losing everything: ourselves, Ukraine, our future," he said in the address.

The Ukrainian president said he would hold consultations on Saturday over a replacement.