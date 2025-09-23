Global growth is holding up better than expected, but the full brunt of the US import tariff shock is still to be felt as AI investment props up US activity for now and fiscal support cushions China's slowdown, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has said.

In its latest Economic Outlook Interim Report on Tuesday, the OECD said the full impact of US tariff hikes was still unfolding, with firms so far absorbing much of the shock through narrower margins and inventory buffers.

Many firms stockpiled goods ahead of the Trump administration's tariff hikes, which lifted the effective US rate on merchandise imports to an estimated 19.5 percent by end-August — the highest since 1933, in the depths of the Great Depression.

"The full effects of these tariffs will become clearer as firms run down the inventories that were built up in response to tariff announcements and as the higher tariff rates continue to be implemented," OECD head Mathias Cormann told a news conference.

Related TRT World - China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook

OECD's 2025 growth forecast upgraded

Global economic growth is now expected to slow only slightly — to 3.2 percent in 2025 from 3.3 percent last year — compared to the 2.9% the OECD had forecast in June.

However, the Paris-based organisation kept its 2026 forecast at 2.9 percent, with the boost from inventory building already fading and higher tariffs expected to weigh on investment and trade growth.

"Additional increases in barriers to trade or prolonged policy uncertainty could lower growth by raising production costs and weighing on investment and consumption," Cormann said.

The OECD forecast US economic growth would slow to 1.8 percent in 2025 — up from the 1.6 percent it forecast in June — from 2.8 percent last year before easing to 1.5 percent in 2026, unchanged from the previous forecast.

An AI investment boom, fiscal support and interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve are expected to help offset the impact of the higher tariffs, a drop in net immigration and federal job cuts, the OECD said.

In China, growth was also seen slowing in the second half of the year as the rush to ship exports before the US tariffs recedes and fiscal support wanes.

Nonetheless, China's economy is expected to grow 4.9 percent this year — up from 4.7 percent in June — before slowing to 4.4 percent in 2026 — revised up from 4.3 percent.