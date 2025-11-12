Israel has faced questioning at the United Nations over multiple reports alleging the torture of Palestinian detainees, particularly since October 7, 2023.

The UN Committee against Torture conducted Israel’s periodic review, with its rapporteur, Peter Vedel Kessing, saying the committee had been "deeply appalled" by the accounts it received.

"The committee has been deeply appalled by the description we have received, in a large number of alternative reports, of what appears to be systematic and widespread torture and ill-treatment of Palestinians, including children," Kessing said.

"It is claimed that torture has become a deliberate and widespread tool of state policy... from arrest to interrogation to imprisonment," he added.

The Committee against Torture consists of 10 independent experts tasked with monitoring the implementation of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment by member states.