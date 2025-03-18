US Attorney General Pam Bondi has condemned recent violent attacks on Tesla property, adding the Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators.

"The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism," Bondi said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes."

In an interview with Fox News, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed shock over the attacks targeting his Tesla vehicles across the country, blaming the Democrats for it.

"They're (Democrats) burning down cars, they're firebombing dealerships, they're firing bullets into dealerships, they're just, you know, smashing up Teslas," he said.

Last week, Bondi issued a warning to Tesla vandals, saying, "If you're going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything, you better watch out because we're coming after you."

Attacks against Tesla vehicles