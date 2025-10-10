Venezuela's government has requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council focused on the US military actions in recent weeks in the waters off the South American country.

Venezuela made the request on Thursday in a letter addressed to Russia's ambassador to the UN and council president, Vassily Nebenzia, that accused the administration of US President Donald Trump of seeking to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and threatening "peace, security and stability regionally and internationally."

Maduro's government also expressed its expectation of an "armed attack" against Venezuela in "a very short time."

The request came a day after members of Congress voted down legislation that would have put a check on Trump's ability to use deadly military force against drug traffickers.

So far, the US military has carried out four deadly strikes in the Caribbean since it increased its maritime forces for what Trump has declared an "armed conflict" with drug cartels.

Maduro's government, however, maintains that the White House is using drug trafficking only as an excuse for the operation.

"The ulterior motive remains the same as that which has characterised the United States of America's actions toward Venezuela for more than 26 years: to advance its 'regime change' policies in order to seize control of the vast natural resources found in Venezuelan territory," Samuel Moncada, Venezuela's ambassador to the UN, wrote in the letter.