Cessation of the PKK terror group's activities not just in Türkiye but also in Iraq, Syria, and Iran is "quite important" for regional stability, security, and preventing foreign intervention, the Turkish foreign minister said on Sunday.

“The PKK terror organisation’s decision to dissolve itself is undoubtedly a positive development.

"Ending its armed activities in Türkiye is extremely important for us, but our wish—and our expectation—is that the organisation also ends its armed struggle and terrorist activities in Iraq, withdraws from the areas it occupies, and likewise withdraws from the areas it occupies in Syria," Hakan Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein during his visit to Iraq.

Fidan said the terror group currently occupies large areas in Iraq and that they are working closely with Iraqi authorities, thanking them for their cooperation.

Both Iraq’s central government and Kurdish Regional Government are in close cooperation with Ankara on this issue, he added.

The “Terror-free Türkiye” process is a positive development for Türkiye and the region, Fidan noted, while also stressing "intensive" cooperation between Ankara and Baghdad.

"Our institutions collaborate intensively on all matters, address issues professionally, and work in a solution-oriented manner," he stated.

Recalling the numerous agreements signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Iraq in 2024, Fidan said: “Following up on and implementing these agreements is extremely important.

"Through the joint working committees we established, we have intensive work in many areas, including security, energy, water, trade, customs, and transportation.”

The spirit of the era requires peace, development, mutual integration, and cooperation in the region, the Turkish foreign minister noted.

“Not fragmentation, division, competing with each other, or sabotaging one another. There is no reason or obstacle preventing us from doing in this region what the rest of the civilised world does," he stated.

The region has vast resources, and with its geography, people, and civilisation, it can transform into a land of prosperity when proper strategies are applied, the minister stressed.

Confident steps

Reiterating Türkiye's steadfast support toward Iraq’s peace, security, and development, Fidan said: "Today, we see an Iraq that takes more confident steps in stability, peace, and tranquility."

Ankara supports all the work being carried out and aims to contribute as much as it can, he highlighted.