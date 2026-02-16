The Israeli government's approval of a proposal to register large areas of the occupied West Bank as “state property” is legally null and void, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, warning that the move aims to advance annexation and settlement expansion.

In a statement on X, the ministry condemned the decision “in the strongest terms”.

It also rejected any attempt to transform the lands of the occupied West Bank into state property under the authority of the occupation along with all the consequences that entail attempts to “legitimise the crime of settlement and annexation, and to create pathways that facilitate the seizure, occupation and theft of Palestinian lands and the expansion of illegal settlements”.

It stressed that the measure also constitutes a practical beginning of the annexation process and the undermining of the foundations of the Palestinian state.

The move constitutes a direct challenge to the international legal order and the will of the international community, amounting to a flagrant violation of international peace and security principles, it added.

The ministry said the decision is in “clear contradiction with United Nations resolutions, foremost among them UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which affirmed the illegality of settlements in all of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem”.

It also cited the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which found Israel’s occupation unlawful.

“The Ministry calls on the international community, the Security Council, and all legal and international bodies to stand firmly against these accelerating unilateral illegal measures,” the statement said.