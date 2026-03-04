The US upgraded on Wednesday the travel risk for Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to Level 3, advising travelers to rethink visiting these nations.
This came in an updated travel advisory by the US State Department. Other countries classified at the same level of risk are Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel and Qatar.
It left Egypt at level 2, calling on travelers to "exercise increased caution."
Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Bahrain said it "suspended all routine consular services until further notice."
The mission called on the US citizens in Bahrain to leave immediately "if safe to do so."
Pakistan travel advisory
The US government has also ordered non-emergency personnel and their families to leave its consulates in Pakistan’s cities of Lahore and Karachi due to safety risks, an official statement said Wednesday.
There was no change, however, to the status of the US Embassy in Islamabad, according to an updated travel advisory.
The decision comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East as the US and Israel continue air strikes on Iran that were launched on February 28, killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and 786 others, including scores of school girls.
Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf countries, causing multiple fatalities. Six US service members have been killed and many others injured.
“There has been an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran and significant disruptions to commercial flights,” said the US travel advisory.
Pakistan has witnessed deadly anti-US demonstrations since the killing of Khamenei.
Earlier, the US Embassy in Pakistan announced temporary closure of its consulate in Peshawar, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.