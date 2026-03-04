The US upgraded on Wednesday the travel risk for Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to Level 3, advising travelers to rethink visiting these nations.

This came in an updated travel advisory by the US State Department. Other countries classified at the same level of risk are Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel and Qatar.

It left Egypt at level 2, calling on travelers to "exercise increased caution."

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Bahrain said it "suspended all routine consular services until further notice."

The mission called on the US citizens in Bahrain to leave immediately "if safe to do so."

Pakistan travel advisory

The US government has also ordered non-emergency personnel and their families to leave its consulates in Pakistan’s cities of Lahore and Karachi due to safety risks, an official statement said Wednesday.