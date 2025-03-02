President of Syria’s transitional government, Ahmed Alsharaa, announced the formation of a committee to draft a constitutional declaration for the country's transition after the overthrow of longtime regime leader Bashar al Assad.

The new authorities are focused on rebuilding Syria and its institutions after Assad's removal on December 8, ending more than half a century of his family's iron-fisted rule and 13 years of devastating war.

The presidency announced on Sunday "the formation of a committee of experts", including one woman, tasked with drafting "the constitutional declaration that regulates the transitional phase" in Syria.

The seven-member committee would "submit its proposals to the president", it said in a statement, without specifying a timeframe.

In late January, Alsharaa, leader of the group Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) which spearheaded Assad's overthrow, was appointed transitional president for an unspecified period.

Syria's new authorities have repealed the Assad-era constitution, and Alsharaa has said rewriting it could take up to three years.

In late January, Alsharaa promised a "constitutional declaration" to serve as a "legal reference" during the country's transitional period.

Sunday's announcement came "based on the Syrian people's aspirations in building their state based on the rule of law, and building on the outcomes of the Syrian national dialogue conference", said the presidency.

It also came "with the aim of preparing the legal framework regulating the transitional phase", it added.