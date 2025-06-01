China has warned the US that it “should not play with fire” concerning Taiwan and said it lodged “representations” with Washington for remarks by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth at an annual security summit in Singapore.

“Hegseth deliberately ignored the call for peace and development by countries in the region, and instead touted the Cold War mentality for bloc confrontation, vilified China with defamatory allegations, and falsely called China a threat,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

Hegseth told the Shangri-La Dialogue warned that China was “credibly preparing” to use military force to upend the balance of power in Asia.

He also accused the Chinese military of building capabilities to invade Taiwan and “rehearsing for the real deal”.

China is “strongly” dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to Hegseth’s remarks and has made “solemn representations” to the US, it said. “In fact, the US is the world’s true hegemonic power and the biggest factor undermining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.”

“In order to maintain its hegemony and advance the so-called ‘Indo-Pacific Strategy’, the US has deployed offensive weapons in the South China Sea, stoked tensions, and created instability—turning the region into a ‘powder keg’ and arousing deep concern among regional countries,” the Foreign Ministry added.

South China Sea