The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected accusations that its forces struck the Qatari Embassy in Kiev, claiming instead that damage to the diplomatic mission was caused by a malfunction in Ukraine's air defence system.

"Diplomatic missions have never been targeted by the Russian Armed Forces," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Moscow asserted that its designated targets were not located near the Qatari diplomatic mission, suggesting that "the Ukrainian air defence system was malfunctioning, leading to damage to the embassy building."

"Russia views the State of Qatar as a priority partner and friendly country," the statement emphasised.