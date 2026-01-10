WORLD
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Moscow asserted that its designated targets were not located near the Qatari diplomatic mission.
Drone strike in Kiev. / Reuters
January 10, 2026

The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected accusations that its forces struck the Qatari Embassy in Kiev, claiming instead that damage to the diplomatic mission was caused by a malfunction in Ukraine's air defence system.

"Diplomatic missions have never been targeted by the Russian Armed Forces," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Moscow asserted that its designated targets were not located near the Qatari diplomatic mission, suggesting that "the Ukrainian air defence system was malfunctioning, leading to damage to the embassy building."

"Russia views the State of Qatar as a priority partner and friendly country," the statement emphasised.

The denial followed remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who reported that a drone damaged the embassy during a massive barrage involving the Oreshnik hypersonic missile, over 200 drones, and various cruise missiles.

Zelenskyy highlighted the diplomatic significance of the target, noting Qatar's role in mediating the release of prisoners of war, while Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha warned that the strikes near the EU and NATO borders posed a "grave threat" to European security.

Russian defence officials previously confirmed carrying out a large-scale operation targeting energy infrastructure and drone production facilities, framing the strikes as retaliation for an attack on the Russian president’s residence in the Novgorod region.

SOURCE:AA
