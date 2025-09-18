The UN’s Conference of the Parties (COP) is the world’s annual diplomatic summit under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, where governments review progress, set rules, and negotiate finance and adaptation.

Its presidency rotates by region and is chosen not for spectacle but for stewardship: keeping nearly 190 countries at the table and delivering outcomes.

With COP31 scheduled for 2026, the contest to host has intensified into a diplomatic struggle. What should have been a routine rotation risks now turning the presidency into a question of entitlement rather than capability.

For 2026, hosting rotates to the Western Europe and Others Group (WEOG). Australia and Türkiye are the two candidates. The UN climate secretariat has urged the two countries to resolve the deadlock.

Should the agreement fail, COP would default to Bonn, an outcome widely seen as undesirable.

Entitlement and the question of consensus

Australia’s bid to brand itself as the Pacific COP does more than project ambition. By implying a de facto right to the presidency and pressing Ankara to withdraw, Australian decision-makers recast consensus rules as obstruction.

For Ankara, the shift carries the weight of unfairness. After putting its candidacy forward as early as COP27, Türkiye is now framing its COP31 candidacy around its role as a bridge between developed and developing countries, highlighting both geography and political positioning. Ankara has stressed that Türkiye offers convening capacity rooted in its diverse climate, economic structure, and strategic location.

Türkiye has positioned itself on that ground. In early July 2025, the Climate Law entered into force, giving the country its first comprehensive legal framework for climate action.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan publicly affirmed its importance, signalling that climate policy now sits within the country’s broader political strategy, which includes provisions for an emissions trading system, and it builds on Türkiye’s long-term net-zero target.

Institutional capacity has also been reinforced, with the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change expanded and a dedicated Directorate of Climate Change established to drive implementation.

Considering these advances in climate action, Türkiye brings with it an additional and equally vital asset: proven summit diplomacy at the highest level, indispensable for a successful COP leadership.

Summitry as stagecraft of power

Summits are precious platforms: they bring decision-makers together to mediate disputes, set agendas, and shape narratives, all core functions of diplomacy. The host usually holds the upper hand, using the stage to project leadership, earn respect, and build trust.

While summit diplomacy is often associated with high-stakes security forums like NATO, the COPs show that environmental issues also provide an influential arena for diplomatic engagement.

In recent years, Ankara has brokered difficult negotiations, from hosting Russia–Ukraine talks and facilitating prisoner exchanges, to mediating a landmark peace agreement between Ethiopia and Somalia through the Ankara Process.

These efforts demonstrate that Türkiye can keep communication channels open when others cannot.

Seen through the lens of summit diplomacy, Türkiye stands out as a proven mediator and host in international politics. Its record shows not only logistical capacity but the ability to create trust between adversaries.