Washington, DC — Javier Milei promised to tear down Argentina's old political order. He called its leaders "the caste," accused them of decades of theft and decay, and vowed that his own administration would be different.

In 2023, that language fuelled his ascent from television pundit to president. A showman, like US President Donald Trump, he claimed the mantle of anarcho-capitalism and promised to make Argentina ungovernable for the corrupt.

Much like the US media's label for Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro as "Trump of the Tropics", Milei was swiftly dubbed the "Trump of the Pampas", a nod to Argentina's expansive grasslands.

Two years on, Milei's promise to voters appears to be faltering.

President Milei's government has been shaken by a bribery scandal that has landed on the desk of his closest confidante — his sister Karina. His political party La Libertad Avanza has also suffered a crushing defeat in Buenos Aires province's legislative elections, losing by 14 points to the Peronists, the movement Milei vociferously opposed.

The twin blows have left Milei exposed, forcing Argentines to reconsider whether the man who vowed to clean up politics is just another participant in the system he denounced.

For Mason Moseley, an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at West Virginia University, the Buenos Aires result is not simply a local election.

"The recent provincial elections in Buenos Aires might point to the limits of his appeal when people, particularly poor and lower middle class Argentines, don't feel like his policies have had a meaningful positive impact on their lives," Moseley, who has authored several books on Latin American politics, tells TRT World.

Buenos Aires is not just another province. It holds almost 40 per cent of the electorate and remains the decisive battleground for presidential races. Its governor, Axel Kicillof, has emerged as the frontrunner to challenge Milei in 2027, and it was Kicillof who orchestrated September’s victory.

For Milei, the timing could hardly have been worse: a collapse at the polls just as leaked audio tied his sister to an alleged kickback scheme.

The recording, released in August, captured Diego Spagnuolo, the former head of Argentina's disability agency, claiming that contracts with a pharmaceutical supplier had been used to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars a month in bribes.

Karina, he alleged, took a cut. The scandal broke just as Milei vetoed disability funding, fuelling anger that his government was enriching itself while cutting services to the vulnerable.

He dismissed the claims as a political attack, sacked Spagnuolo, and carried on.

But the perception that his sister was implicated stuck, intensified by protests that turned violent and approval ratings that slipped below 40 per cent.

Austerity without growth

Naomi Roht-Arriaza, Distinguished Professor of Law (emeritus) at the University of California Law, San Francisco, argues that the scandal strikes at the core of Milei's identity.

"The defeat of Milei's party in these elections shows, above all, Argentines' rejection of corrupt leaders," she tells TRT World.

"A perception that the former Peronist president was corrupt is what led many Argentines, especially in Buenos Aires, to break with existing political parties and support Milei as a radical change who would upend a corrupt system."