At least nine Sudanese civilians have been killed, and 17 others wounded in a drone and artillery attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in South Kordofan state, a medical group said.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, the Sudan Doctors Network said the RSF carried out “deliberate shelling” that struck Dilling military hospital and several civilian locations south of the city, including the Karol and Al-Samasim areas.

The group described the attack as a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” which prohibits targeting health facilities and civilians.

The network condemned what it called “systematic attacks” on medical institutions and health workers and held the RSF leadership fully responsible for the deaths, injuries and their “grave humanitarian and health consequences.”

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

The medical group urged the international community and human rights and humanitarian organisations to take urgent action to protect civilians and medical facilities, ensure unimpeded access for humanitarian aid and lift the siege on South Kordofan state.

It also called for increased pressure on RSF leaders accused of responsibility for the attack.

Escalating violence