TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
"We observed with satisfaction that negotiations are moving in a more constructive and result-oriented direction," says Hakan Fidan, underlining Türkiye’s role as facilitator.
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Fidan noted that the two parties agreed on the mutual exchange of at least 1,200 prisoners of war. / AA
July 24, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that the latest talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul marked another step toward ending the war, emphasising that “every new achievement brings the sides one step closer to peace”.

In a statement following the third round of direct negotiations hosted by Türkiye, Fidan noted that the two parties agreed on the mutual exchange of at least 1,200 prisoners of war, along with new steps for the return of civilians, including children.

“We observed with satisfaction that the negotiations are moving in a more constructive and result-oriented direction,” he said, underlining Türkiye’s role as a facilitator.

Fidan said the delegations discussed concrete measures to advance technical consultations on a ceasefire and agreed to work toward forming joint working groups on political, humanitarian and military matters.

“Another brick has been laid in the construction of a joint will toward a solution,” he said. “Negotiations must be conducted with patience. The support and interest shown by the international community to the Istanbul meetings also reflect the global yearning for peace.”

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, said Kyiv proposed organizing a presidential-level meeting by late August and thanked Türkiye for its facilitation.

RECOMMENDED

Ukraine also signalled its readiness for a ceasefire without preconditions.

On the Russian side, negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirmed the prisoner exchange and proposed short-term ceasefires to evacuate the wounded and retrieve fallen soldiers.

He said Moscow had reviewed a list of Ukrainian children for repatriation and was open to a fourth round of talks.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff