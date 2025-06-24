NATO allies should lift all defence trade restrictions unconditionally, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said ahead of his departure for the security bloc’s summit in The Hague.

The Turkish president also announced Türkiye’s bid to host the alliance’s 2026 summit, noting Ankara’s commitment to fostering peace between Russia and Ukraine, and revealing plans for new diplomatic initiatives following the Istanbul meeting.

President Erdogan welcomed the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel, but called on global powers to act swiftly to de-escalate lingering tensions.

“The region cannot bear the burden of an Israel-Iran war,” Erdogan warned, urging all sides to give diplomacy a genuine chance.

“Israel's reckless moves, starting with Palestine and extending to Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and finally Iran, are completely unacceptable," Erdogan said.