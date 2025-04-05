US
Elon Musk supports 'free trade zone' between US and Europe
"I hope it's agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America," Musk says.
Musk last month expressed gratitude to Salvini after the League chief said Italy should pick his Starlink company to obtain a system for satellite communications. / Reuters
April 5, 2025

US tech billionaire Elon Musk has said he hoped in future to see complete freedom of trade between the United States and Europe, speaking days after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on trading partners.

Musk, a Trump adviser who has been working to eliminate “wasteful” US public spending, spoke via video link at a congress in Florence of Italy's right-wing on Saturday, co-ruling League Party. 

"At the end of the day, I hope it's agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America," Musk said.

Interviewed by League leader Matteo Salvini, Musk, who has repeatedly expressed support for right-wing parties across Europe, said he also hoped to see greater freedom of movement between Europe and the United States.

"If people wish to work in Europe or wish to work in North America, they should be allowed to do so in my view," Musk said, adding that this "has certainly been my advice to the president."

Musk, who has been close in the past to Italy's rightist Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party, has also expressed support for Salvini's League.

Both groups have a hard-right agenda based on law-and-order, tax cuts and cracking down on irregular immigration.

Italy's Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who is from the League, said earlier on Saturday the government wanted "de-escalation" with the US following Trump's tariff announcement, and warned against imposing retaliatory tariffs.

Musk last month expressed gratitude to Salvini after the League chief said Italy should pick his Starlink company to obtain a system for satellite communications.

Trade war

His remarks followed Trump's signing of an executive order on Wednesday to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries worldwide — a move that has contributed to months of market volatility.

Under Trump's plans, Italy, which has a large trade surplus with the United States, will be subject to a general tariff of 20 percent along with other European Union countries.

The head of the European Parliament's International Trade Committee sharply criticised Trump's announcement of a new 20 percent tariff on goods from the EU.

He said the bloc would respond with "legal, legitimate, proportionate, and decisive measures," vowing to protect the EU's democratic decision-making and economic sovereignty.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
