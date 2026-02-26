The US embassy in Jerusalem announced that it will provide passport and consular services inside an illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, the first time this has happened.

Similar services are planned in another illegal settlement, Beitar Illit, as part of a broader outreach.

Historically, US consular services in the West Bank were offered in Palestinian cities like Ramallah, not inside illegal Israeli settlements.

A statement posted on the US embassy’s X account on Wednesday said consular officers “will be providing routine passport services” to US citizens on Friday in the occupied West Bank settlement of Efrat. The embassy called the services part of its “efforts to reach all Americans.”

An embassy spokesman insisted that the move did not represent a change in US policy.

But this move, while framed by the US as a service for American citizens abroad, carries political and diplomatic implications.

Critics, including Hamas, and international legal experts argue that providing official US government services inside illegal settlements de facto legitimises Israeli control over those areas, blurring lines between sovereign territory and occupied land.

In a statement, Hamas condemned the move and called it a “dangerous precedent” and “de facto recognition of the legitimacy of settlements and the occupation’s control over the West Bank”.

The Palestinian Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission called the decision “a clear violation of international law and a blatant favouring of the occupation authorities.”

Mu’ayyad Shaa’ban, the head of the commission, added it “entrenches a settlement reality that undermines the possibility of establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.”

On the Israeli left, human-rights lawyer Michael Sfard said, “This cannot be construed in any way other than as a political statement of legitimisation of Israeli settlements in the West Bank,” noting that Efrat is a “very small bedroom community” whose residents already rely on Jerusalem for services, the New York Times reported

Most of the world considers Israel's West Bank settlements illegal under international law relating to military occupations. Israel disputes that the settlements are illegal, and many on the Israeli right advocate annexing the occupied West Bank.