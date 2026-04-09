Israel and Lebanon will hold talks next week in Washington, a State Department official has said, as concerns grow that Israeli violence in Lebanon could cause the fragile US-Iran truce to unravel.

Israel's heaviest bombardment on Lebanon since Hezbollah entered the Middle East war in early March killed over 300 people on Wednesday, shaking the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran less than 48 hours after it came into force.

"We can confirm that the Department will host a meeting next week to discuss ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel and Lebanon," the official said on Thursday, confirming an earlier account from a source familiar with the diplomatic efforts.

Israel's hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier on Thursday ordered his ministers to seek direct talks with Lebanon, pushing for Hezbollah's disarmament.

But a Lebanese government official told AFP news agency after Netanyahu's announcement that Beirut required a truce before starting any negotiations with US-backed Israel, a day after the deadly strikes across Lebanon.

"Lebanon wants a ceasefire before starting negotiations," said the Lebanese government official, who has knowledge of the matter and requested anonymity.

Neither Israel nor Lebanon have publicly confirmed the US talks for next week.

Lebanese authorities said Israeli strikes killed at least 303 people and wounded 1,150 in the bombardment on Wednesday, while Hezbollah said it was engaged in close quarters combat against Israeli forces on the ground a day later in southern Lebanon.

Israel's army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited ground troops inside Lebanon on Thursday, telling them Hezbollah suffered a "heavy blow" from the strikes a day earlier.

Netanyahu's order for direct negotiations with Lebanon's government was focused on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peace, according to a statement from his office, but he offered no immediate respite from the aerial attacks.

A Hezbollah lawmaker later reiterated his group's "rejection of any direct negotiations between Lebanon" and Israel.

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'Inseparable'

Even as Netanyahu spoke, Israel's military issued a new ultimatum for Beirut's southern suburbs to flee.

Later on Thursday, Israel's army claimed it was striking Hezbollah launch sites in Lebanon. It also warned Israeli citizens that the group may expand fire "in the coming hours".

Islamabad, Brussels, Moscow, and Ankara demanded that the US-Iran ceasefire be extended to Lebanon.

"We view the situation in southern Lebanon with particular concern," Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, echoing statements from Paris and London.

"The severity with which Israel is waging war there could cause the peace process as a whole to fail, and that must not be allowed to happen."