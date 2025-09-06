Türkiye sees a potential for greater energy cooperation with Iraq and is closely following efforts to restart oil flows via the pipeline between Kirkuk in Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Administration (KRG) and the Turkish city of Ceyhan, a top energy official has said.

“Our Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline has been operating since the 1970s. Recently, a resumption of oil flow has been spoken about. We are closely following this with Iraq,” Ahmet Berat Conkar, Türkiye’s deputy energy and natural resources minister, said on Saturday during this weekend's Baghdad International Energy Forum.

Underlining the significance of Turkish-Iraqi energy ties, Conkar said: “They told us that negotiations between international oil companies, the regional (KRG) administration, and the central (Baghdad) government are nearing a conclusion. God willing, once these issues are resolved, we expect the pipeline to be used at full capacity.”

Conkar said the Türkiye-Iraq pipeline could be further developed from a broader perspective, adding that the two countries are also negotiating cooperation in natural gas, electricity, and the Development Road Project as an energy corridor.

Driver of stability and prosperity