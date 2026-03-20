Moscow, alongside China, Türkiye, and other allied partners, has expressed readiness to help broker a political and diplomatic solution to the Middle East conflict.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it is deeply concerned about the ongoing fighting in the Persian Gulf and the potential for the situation to escalate further.

"The scale of damage being inflicted on energy and other vital infrastructure in Iran and neighbouring Arab states is growing. We call for the swiftest possible cessation of hostilities, which have resulted from the unprovoked aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran," it said.

The ministry emphasised that the first step on this path should be the immediate renunciation by the US and Israel of their war.

"Russia, together with China, Türkiye, and like-minded partners, is ready to facilitate the resolution of the conflict and the search for solutions to existing disagreements through political and diplomatic means, with the aim of achieving long-term sustainable stabilisation in the region while taking into account the interests of all states located there," it said.

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‘Ready to provide assistance’