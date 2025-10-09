Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Thursday his country and Tajikistan “reliable allies” as he embarked on a state visit to the Central Asian nation, where he held talks with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

“Indeed, we are constantly working on security and defense, including the difficult situation developing in the region. We are reliable allies. Russia values ​​them greatly and will certainly fulfill all our obligations as an ally,” Putin was quoted as saying by the Kremlin in opening remarks at a one-on-one meeting with Rahmon in the Tajik capital Dushanbe.

Expressing his agreement that Russian-Tajik relations are developing “very positively” in all areas, Putin said their trade and economic ties are progressing at a good pace, with the bilateral trade turnover growing by over 17 percent in the first seven months of this year.

Putin further said that they have also planned a number of important steps during his visit to Tajikistan.