INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Zelenskyy calls for peace with strong security guarantees at UK summit
In his opening remarks, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated, 'Getting a good outcome for Ukraine is vital for the security of every nation here, and many others too'.
00:00
Zelenskyy calls for peace with strong security guarantees at UK summit
Zelenskyy said that “no one other than (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is interested in the continuation and quick return of the war.” / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA GOOGLE/ Handout via Reuters
By Emir Isci
March 2, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country needs peace “backed by robust security guarantees.”

After bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ahead of a summit on Ukraine in London, Zelenskyy said on X on Sunday that the two leaders sought to “develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace.”

He said that “no one other than (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is interested in the continuation and quick return of the war.”

“Therefore, it is important to maintain unity around Ukraine and strengthen our country’s position in cooperation with our allies – the countries of Europe and the United States,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy is attending a summit on Ukraine hosted by United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday with the participation of many European leaders.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will also attend the summit on behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

RelatedTRT Global - Britain hosts summit of European leaders to boost support for Zelenskyy

‘Security of Europe’

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the current moment represents “a once-in-a-generation moment for the security of Europe.”

In his opening remarks at a summit on Ukraine in London, he reaffirmed the UK's support for Kiev in the ongoing war with Russia.

RECOMMENDED

“We are all with you, with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” Starmer said, underscoring the importance of solidarity with Ukraine during this critical period.

The UK prime minister stressed that the outcome of the conflict is not merely a matter of moral right or wrong, but a matter of vital importance for the security of all European nations.

“Getting a good outcome for Ukraine is vital for the security of every nation here, and many others, too,” Starmer added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also stated that Europe urgently needs to rearm and member states must be given the fiscal space to carry out a surge in defence spending, after a meeting about support for Ukraine.

Von der Leyen added that Europe also needed to show the United States that it was ready to defend democracy.

"After a long time of underinvestment, it is now of utmost importance to step up the defence investment for a prolonged period of time," she told reporters after the meeting in London.

"Member states need more fiscal space to do a surge in defence spending."

RelatedTRT Global - US suspends cyber operations against Russia amid talks

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
NATO launches 'Arctic Sentry' to boost presence in High North