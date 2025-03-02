Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country needs peace “backed by robust security guarantees.”

After bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ahead of a summit on Ukraine in London, Zelenskyy said on X on Sunday that the two leaders sought to “develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace.”

He said that “no one other than (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is interested in the continuation and quick return of the war.”

“Therefore, it is important to maintain unity around Ukraine and strengthen our country’s position in cooperation with our allies – the countries of Europe and the United States,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy is attending a summit on Ukraine hosted by United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday with the participation of many European leaders.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will also attend the summit on behalf of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

‘Security of Europe’

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the current moment represents “a once-in-a-generation moment for the security of Europe.”

In his opening remarks at a summit on Ukraine in London, he reaffirmed the UK's support for Kiev in the ongoing war with Russia.