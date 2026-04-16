TÜRKİYE
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European troops sent to Cyprus over Iran war must not become permanent: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan reaffirms Ankara's readiness to take all steps to defend the TRNC in a meeting with the Turkish Cypriot president.
European troops sent to Cyprus over Iran war must not become permanent: Erdogan
Erdogan and Erhurman discussed bilateral ties and regional issues at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul / AA
12 hours ago

Military elements deployed to Cyprus by some European countries under the pretext of the Iran war should not become permanent, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a meeting with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Tufan Erhurman on Thursday, an official statement said.

Erdogan stressed that Türkiye is ready to take all necessary steps to defend the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, adding that Ankara will never allow the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots to be violated, according to a statement by the Communications Directorate.

The meeting was held at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul, the statement said.

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Erdogan and Erhurman discussed bilateral ties and regional issues, it noted.

Erdogan was accompanied by National Intelligence Organisation head Ibrahim Kalin, foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and chief advisor Zafer Cubukcu.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye deploys six F-16s, defence systems to Northern Cyprus amid US-Israeli war on Iran
SOURCE:AA
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