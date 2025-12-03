WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine, Russia both claim large-scale overnight drone interceptions
Kiev says its air defences neutralised 83 of 111 Russian drones, while Moscow claims to have shot down 102 Ukrainian UAVs overnight.
Ukraine, Russia both claim large-scale overnight drone interceptions
Firefighters put out a blaze after a Russian attack in Vyshgorod, outside of Kiev, Nov. 30 2025 [FILE]. / AP
December 3, 2025

Ukraine has said its air defences neutralised 83 of the 111 drones Russia launched across the country since Tuesday evening, while Moscow claimed to have intercepted 102 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions overnight, according to official statements from both sides.

Ukraine’s Air Force said on Wednesday that the attack, which began after 6 pm local time (1600GMT), involved Shahed and Geran-type strike UAVs launched from Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Crimea.

It noted that more than 60 of the drones were Shahed models. “The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups,” the statement said.

By 8 am (0600GMT), Ukrainian defences had downed or suppressed 83 drones across the country’s north, south, and east.

Authorities recorded 27 UAV strikes on 13 locations, as well as debris impacts at another site. Civilian infrastructure and private homes were damaged in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Odessa regions, with casualties reported.

RelatedTRT World - If Europe wants war, then Russia is ready: Putin

Cross-border drone activity

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, Russian officials said drones struck oil depots in the Voronezh and Tambov regions.

The head of Russia’s Tambov region, Yevgeny Pervyshchev, said a fire erupted at the Tambov oil facility in the village of Dmytrivka after “UAV debris fell,” adding that emergency crews responded quickly.

Authorities in Voronezh said four drones were destroyed and that several fuel tanks were slightly damaged but did not ignite.

Russia’s Defence Ministry separately claimed its air defences shot down 102 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones across seven regions overnight, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Rostov, Astrakhan, Saratov, and Voronezh.

The claims come amid intensified cross-border drone activity, with both sides reporting expanded use of long-range UAVs targeting military and energy infrastructure.

Independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report