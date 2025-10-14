AFRICA
2 min read
Madagascar's cornered president defies calls to resign
Andry Rajoelina says he is in a "safe place" after an alleged assassination attempt, as soldiers join protesters demanding his resignation.
Madagascar's cornered president defies calls to resign
A resident watches Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina’s address to the nation via the official Facebook page of the Presidency of Madagascar. / AFP
October 14, 2025

Madagascar’s embattled President Andry Rajoelina has said he was sheltering in a "safe place" following an attempt on his life, defying calls to resign amid spiralling unrest that has forced him into hiding.

In his first public address since a mutinous army unit backed anti-government protests, Rajoelina said on Monday: "Since September 25, there have been attempts on my life and coup attempts. A group of military personnel and politicians planned to assassinate me."

"I was forced to find a safe place to protect my life," he said in a live Facebook broadcast, without revealing his location.

The 51-year-old leader’s speech came amid reports he had fled the country, which he denied.

Radio France Internationale said Rajoelina left on a French military plane, but French officials declined to confirm it.

The protests, led mostly by young demonstrators, began over chronic power and water cuts but grew into a movement calling for Rajoelina’s resignation.

Rajoelina, a former mayor of Antananarivo who first seized power in a 2009 coup, called for the constitution to be respected.

"I am on a mission to find solutions," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Escalating protests

Earlier in the day, mutinous soldiers joined jubilant crowds outside Antananarivo city hall, expecting him to step down. Soldiers from the army’s CAPSAT unit were seen among the protesters.

The unit had declared it would "refuse orders to shoot" at demonstrations, while gendarmerie officers accused of using heavy-handed tactics admitted to "faults and excesses" in a video statement.

The United Nations said at least 22 people were killed in the first days of protests, though Rajoelina disputed the toll, saying only 12 had died and that "all of these individuals were looters and vandals."

Under growing pressure, Rajoelina pardoned eight prisoners on Monday, including dual French-Malagasy national Paul Maillot Rafanoharana, jailed in 2021 for an attempted coup.

Madagascar’s political crisis has deepened despite the president dismissing his government last month.

The Senate also voted to remove its president, Richard Ravalomanana, a retired gendarmerie general.

The African Union’s security council urged Madagascar’s armed forces "to uphold their constitutional mandate and refrain from meddling in political affairs."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Indonesia lets Elon Musk's Grok back online under tight supervision
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Right-wing candidate Laura Fernandez wins Costa Rica presidential race