Madagascar’s embattled President Andry Rajoelina has said he was sheltering in a "safe place" following an attempt on his life, defying calls to resign amid spiralling unrest that has forced him into hiding.

In his first public address since a mutinous army unit backed anti-government protests, Rajoelina said on Monday: "Since September 25, there have been attempts on my life and coup attempts. A group of military personnel and politicians planned to assassinate me."

"I was forced to find a safe place to protect my life," he said in a live Facebook broadcast, without revealing his location.

The 51-year-old leader’s speech came amid reports he had fled the country, which he denied.

Radio France Internationale said Rajoelina left on a French military plane, but French officials declined to confirm it.

The protests, led mostly by young demonstrators, began over chronic power and water cuts but grew into a movement calling for Rajoelina’s resignation.

Rajoelina, a former mayor of Antananarivo who first seized power in a 2009 coup, called for the constitution to be respected.

"I am on a mission to find solutions," he said.