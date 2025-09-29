WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
The call to the Qatari prime minister came as Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump in Washington.
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
The call to the Qatari prime minister came as Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump in Washington. / Reuters
September 29, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has apologised to his Qatari counterpart for Israel's attack in Doha during a telephone call from the White House on Monday, a source close to Netanyahu told Reuters.

The call to the Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani came as Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

According to White House, Netanyahu told Qatar that Israel “will not conduct such an attack again in the future”.

Qatari premier 'welcomed' Netanyahu's assurances, a statement from White House read.

A Qatari technical team is also at the White House, according to a separate source briefed on the talks.

A diplomat, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said Netanyahu voiced regret for the violation of Qatari sovereignty and the death of a Qatari security guard in the September strikes.

RECOMMENDED

Israel struck a building in the Qatari capital that housed family members of the Hamas ceasefire negotiating team on September 9, killing five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer.

Hamas said Israel aimed to kill its negotiating team that was reviewing a ceasefire proposal to end the war in Gaza, where Israel has killed over 66,000 people since October 2023.

The attack drew widespread international condemnation, including from Gulf states allied with the United States, Israel's main backer.

Qatar plays a mediation role in the Gaza war alongside the United States and Egypt.

Qatar swiftly condemned what it called a "cowardly" Israeli attack on its soil, saying the strike represented "a flagrant violation of all international law".

Explore
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian