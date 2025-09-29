Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has apologised to his Qatari counterpart for Israel's attack in Doha during a telephone call from the White House on Monday, a source close to Netanyahu told Reuters.

The call to the Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani came as Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

According to White House, Netanyahu told Qatar that Israel “will not conduct such an attack again in the future”.

Qatari premier 'welcomed' Netanyahu's assurances, a statement from White House read.

A Qatari technical team is also at the White House, according to a separate source briefed on the talks.

A diplomat, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said Netanyahu voiced regret for the violation of Qatari sovereignty and the death of a Qatari security guard in the September strikes.