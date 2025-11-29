Ankara and Islamabad have renewed their calls for a just and lasting solution for the Palestinian cause, marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on 29 November.
The Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday underscoring Türkiye’s long-standing commitment to the Palestinian cause.
The ministry reiterated Türkiye’s backing for the establishment of an independent, sovereign and contiguous Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders. It stressed that such a state remains essential for achieving regional peace and stability.
Ankara also emphasised that its support for Palestinians is “unwavering,” noting that solidarity with the Palestinian people carries heightened significance amid ongoing regional tensions and humanitarian challenges.
The statement concluded with a call on the international community to intensify efforts towards a comprehensive solution, reaffirming Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to all initiatives aimed at securing the rights and freedoms of the Palestinian people.
Calling for full Israeli withdrawal
Islamabad also reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people on the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, according to Associated Press of Pakistan.
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan will continue to extend every possible political, diplomatic, humanitarian, and moral support to the Palestinian people.
“We reiterate our unwavering support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital,” the president said.
Zardari said that Pakistan stands firmly with the Palestinian people, mentioning that Islamabad’s support for the Palestinian cause is rooted in the universal values of human dignity, fairness, and justice.
Separately, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Palestinians “have endured one of the most devastating tragedies of our time – denied their right to self-determination, their land stolen, and their peace destroyed.”
“In the wake of these grave realities, there must be a full and credible accountability for the war crimes and genocidal actions committed against Palestinians by Israel, in accordance with international law,” Sharif said.
He called for “complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian lands including Gaza, as the people of Palestine deserve permanent peace and prosperity.”
The Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel reached a ceasefire agreement mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, with the US backing, whose first phase became effective on October 10.
Israel has killed nearly 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.