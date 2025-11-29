Ankara and Islamabad have renewed their calls for a just and lasting solution for the Palestinian cause, marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on 29 November.

The Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday underscoring Türkiye’s long-standing commitment to the Palestinian cause.

The ministry reiterated Türkiye’s backing for the establishment of an independent, sovereign and contiguous Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders. It stressed that such a state remains essential for achieving regional peace and stability.

Ankara also emphasised that its support for Palestinians is “unwavering,” noting that solidarity with the Palestinian people carries heightened significance amid ongoing regional tensions and humanitarian challenges.

The statement concluded with a call on the international community to intensify efforts towards a comprehensive solution, reaffirming Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to all initiatives aimed at securing the rights and freedoms of the Palestinian people.

Calling for full Israeli withdrawal

Islamabad also reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people on the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, according to Associated Press of Pakistan.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan will continue to extend every possible political, diplomatic, humanitarian, and moral support to the Palestinian people.