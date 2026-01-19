Yemen’s Riyan International Airport in the eastern province of Hadramaut reopened to air traffic on Sunday, receiving its first flight after being largely out of operation for several years, state media has reported.

Yemen’s state-run television channel said the airport, located in the coastal city of Mukalla, welcomed a domestic flight arriving from Aden International Airport, marking the official resumption of operations.

The reopening is expected to improve air connectivity between Yemen’s provinces and ease travel for residents, while signalling a gradual return of aviation activity to the strategically located facility.

State media said the resumption of domestic flights comes amid ongoing preparations to launch international services from Riyan Airport, as part of a broader plan by Yemen’s Civil Aviation Authority to rehabilitate airports and restore full operational readiness.

Related TRT World - Yemeni government retakes Seiyun airport after STC withdrawal

Prolonged conflict